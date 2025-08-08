Sita's birthplace to get Ram Janmabhoomi-like makeover
Big news for Sitamarhi—Union Home Minister Amit Shah just launched a massive ₹882.87 crore revamp of the Janki Mandir, believed to be Goddess Sita's birthplace.
The plan? Restore the temple and build a spiritual complex inspired by Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, aiming to put this spot firmly on the tourism and pilgrimage map.
What's in the plan?
The project covers 67 acres (with 50 acres newly bought) and packs in everything from a museum and auditorium to play areas, gardens like Sita Vatika, parks named after Luv-Kush, cafeterias, parking zones, and even a Dharamshala for visitors.
Most of the budget goes into sprucing up tourism facilities and keeping things running smoothly for years.
Trust to manage the whole thing
A new trust led by Bihar's Chief Secretary will manage the whole thing.
Plus, better road and rail links are on the way—Sitamarhi is getting direct connections to Ayodhya, and a new Amrit Bharat Express train just started up between Sitamarhi and Delhi.
It all adds up to making this an easier—and more exciting—place to visit.