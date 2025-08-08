Sita's birthplace to get Ram Janmabhoomi-like makeover

The project covers 67 acres (with 50 acres newly bought) and packs in everything from a museum and auditorium to play areas, gardens like Sita Vatika, parks named after Luv-Kush, cafeterias, parking zones, and even a Dharamshala for visitors. Most of the budget goes into sprucing up tourism facilities and keeping things running smoothly for years.

Trust to manage the whole thing

A new trust led by Bihar's Chief Secretary will manage the whole thing.

Plus, better road and rail links are on the way—Sitamarhi is getting direct connections to Ayodhya, and a new Amrit Bharat Express train just started up between Sitamarhi and Delhi.

It all adds up to making this an easier—and more exciting—place to visit.