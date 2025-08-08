Rajasthan: Woman sets herself ablaze, mother-in-law tries to save her India Aug 08, 2025

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Jindoli village, Rajasthan, where a family argument turned fatal.

After a dispute with her husband on Thursday night, 35-year-old Mangi Gameti allegedly took her own life by setting herself on fire.

Her mother-in-law, Pappa Bai (65), tried to save her but got caught in the flames as well—both women sadly didn't survive.