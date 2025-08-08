Next Article
Rajasthan: Woman sets herself ablaze, mother-in-law tries to save her
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Jindoli village, Rajasthan, where a family argument turned fatal.
After a dispute with her husband on Thursday night, 35-year-old Mangi Gameti allegedly took her own life by setting herself on fire.
Her mother-in-law, Pappa Bai (65), tried to save her but got caught in the flames as well—both women sadly didn't survive.
Fire spread quickly due to nearby stored fodder
The fire spread quickly because of fodder stored nearby.
Despite neighbors rushing over and emergency teams arriving soon after, the blaze was too intense to control in time.
Police are investigating what led up to this tragedy.