Amritsar women send rakhi to PM Modi, thank him
In a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan move, women from Amritsar's Lohri Gate sent 'Rakhis' to Prime Minister Modi, thanking him for his tough stand against terrorism—especially after 'Operation Sindoor.'
The event, held a day ahead of Raksha Bandhan (August 9, 2025), brought together women from all walks of life to show their gratitude.
BJP leader Tarun Chugh calls celebration emotional
BJP leader Tarun Chugh called the celebration emotional, saying it showed the special bond between PM Modi and Indian women.
He praised Modi's actions like surgical strikes and criticized AAP over farmers' land issues, also announcing a Punjab BJP protest to begin after August 19.
For these women, the Rakhis were more than threads—they were a sign of thanks for keeping the country safe.