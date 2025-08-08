Next Article
Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud's debut book set for August release
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is set to release his first book, Why the Constitution Matters, in August 2025.
Announced by Penguin Random House, the book promises a fresh look at why the Indian Constitution still matters today—straight from someone who's helped shape its story.
Book aims to make Constitution relevant to youth
Chandrachud's debut aims to break down big ideas like democracy, dissent, and free speech in a way that actually makes sense.
He draws on his own landmark judgments about privacy, gender equality, and environmental justice to show how the Constitution impacts our everyday lives.
Ultimately, he hopes young readers will feel inspired to connect with—and maybe even challenge—the rules that shape modern India.