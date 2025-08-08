Voter lists for all states available on ECI site: Update India Aug 08, 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has shot down rumors that e-voter rolls for states like Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh were removed from its website.

The ECI labeled these claims as "fake news" and reassured everyone that voter lists for all 36 states and Union Territories are still up and available to download on their official site.