Voter lists for all states available on ECI site: Update
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has shot down rumors that e-voter rolls for states like Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh were removed from its website.
The ECI labeled these claims as "fake news" and reassured everyone that voter lists for all 36 states and Union Territories are still up and available to download on their official site.
ECI's ultimatum to Gandhi
This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said over 1 lakh votes were missing in Bangalore Central's Mahadevapura area.
The ECI pushed back, asking him to either sign a written statement backing his claim or apologize for what they called "absurd allegations."
They added that if he truly believes his analysis, signing shouldn't be a problem.