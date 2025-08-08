US to impose 50% tariff on Indian rice imports

India calls US move 'unjustified and unreasonable'

The US buys around 2.5 lakh tons of Indian rice each year—mostly basmati and sona masuri.

With the new tariff, basmati could hit $1,800 per ton (even pricier than Pakistani rice), making it likely that shoppers might switch brands.

Punjab, India's top basmati exporter, stands to lose big; exporters warn that "the diaspora will be badly affected."

India has called the move "unjustified and unreasonable," and bigger economic ripples are expected soon.