US to impose 50% tariff on Indian rice imports
Starting August 27, the US is imposing a new 50% tariff on Indian rice exports.
This means rice prices for the Indian community in America could go up fast, all as part of a pushback against India's Russian oil deals.
India calls US move 'unjustified and unreasonable'
The US buys around 2.5 lakh tons of Indian rice each year—mostly basmati and sona masuri.
With the new tariff, basmati could hit $1,800 per ton (even pricier than Pakistani rice), making it likely that shoppers might switch brands.
Punjab, India's top basmati exporter, stands to lose big; exporters warn that "the diaspora will be badly affected."
India has called the move "unjustified and unreasonable," and bigger economic ripples are expected soon.