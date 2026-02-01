7 high-speed rail corridors to link India's growth cities

Key routes

Corridors aimed at boosting regional connectivity

The FM explicitly named the seven corridors aimed at boosting regional connectivity: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. These routes integrate the Southern tech belt, the Hindi heartland, and the strategic gateway to the Northeast. To support these massive projects, the government has hiked the Capital Expenditure (Capex) to ₹12.2 lakh crore for FY27.