Sitharaman tables ₹1 'lakh' 'crore' Economic Stabilization Fund

Fiscal deficit will stay on track at 4.4% of GDP

With extra receipts factored in, net additional cash spending will be ₹2.01 lakh crore.

Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit will stay on track at 4.4% of GDP for the current financial year (2025-26), so no wild budget swings.

The new funds include a ₹19,230 crore subsidy for fertilizers (good news for farmers), plus boosts for food security and defense.

Even with opposition noise over LPG shortages, she reassured everyone that spending remains within budget limits.