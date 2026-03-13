Sitharaman tables ₹1 'lakh' 'crore' Economic Stabilization Fund
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just announced a ₹1 lakh crore Economic Stabilization Fund in the Lok Sabha, aiming to give India some financial breathing room with all the global uncertainty right now, think West Asia crisis and more.
This is part of a bigger plan where the government is asking for approval to spend an extra ₹2.81 lakh crore the current fiscal year (2025-26).
Fiscal deficit will stay on track at 4.4% of GDP
With extra receipts factored in, net additional cash spending will be ₹2.01 lakh crore.
Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit will stay on track at 4.4% of GDP for the current financial year (2025-26), so no wild budget swings.
The new funds include a ₹19,230 crore subsidy for fertilizers (good news for farmers), plus boosts for food security and defense.
Even with opposition noise over LPG shortages, she reassured everyone that spending remains within budget limits.