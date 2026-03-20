Sitharaman's deepfake videos used to promote fake trading apps

One woman lost ₹43.4 lakh; no government official endorsed platforms

Deepfake videos have been used to falsely suggest Sitharaman endorsed or invested in platforms such as Quantum AI; scammers have also directed victims to fraudulent trading apps (for example, ACSTRADE).

One Bengaluru woman lost ₹43.4 lakh after following a deepfake video on Instagram — she downloaded the app, linked her bank account, and made multiple transfers before realizing it was a scam.

Her bank froze the account; police have registered a case and are investigating; authorities and fact-check units have advised people to report suspicious content to PIB WhatsApp (+91-8799711259), factcheck@pib.gov.in, or cybercrime helplines.

No government official has endorsed these platforms, so stay alert.