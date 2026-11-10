Sivakasi 14-year-old holds toddler at knifepoint over mobile phone
India
In Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, a 14-year-old girl locked herself and her aunt's 3-year-old grandson in a room, holding the child at knifepoint after her family wouldn't give her a mobile phone.
The situation escalated until police stepped in to help.
Local shop provides phone toddler freed
Officers had trouble finding the exact phone she wanted but managed to get one with help from a local shop owner.
After some hesitation, the girl let her aunt's three-year-old grandson go unharmed when shown how to use the device.
Police later suggested counseling for her, highlighting worries about rising smartphone addiction among young people.