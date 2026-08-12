Sivasagar family builds banana-trunk raft to rescue 97-year-old Lokada Duarah
In Assam's Sivasagar district, a family built a banana-trunk raft to save 97-year-old Lokada Duarah after floodwaters filled their home.
With no rescue teams around, they held hands and navigated three to four feet deep water for an hour to reach safety.
Bornali Baruah said Charing had not experienced flooding of this magnitude during her lifetime and that it was the first time she had seen floodwater reach the village in such a way.
Over 112,000 people affected by floods
Over 112,000 people across four districts have been affected as floods submerged hundreds of villages and fields.
Golaghat is the worst-hit district, with more than 65,000 people impacted and 30,205 affected people receiving assistance across 92 relief camps and distribution centers.
Damaged roads and bridges are making recovery tough, while heavy rain keeps adding to the challenge for families already facing big losses.