Sivasagar family builds banana-trunk raft to rescue 97-year-old Lokada Duarah

In Assam's Sivasagar district, a family built a banana-trunk raft to save 97-year-old Lokada Duarah after floodwaters filled their home.

With no rescue teams around, they held hands and navigated three to four feet deep water for an hour to reach safety.

Bornali Baruah said Charing had not experienced flooding of this magnitude during her lifetime and that it was the first time she had seen floodwater reach the village in such a way.