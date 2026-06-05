Six arrested 'Jana Nayagan' leak tied to Tamil Nadu CM

Digital forensics teams comb online records

The arrested group was reportedly sharing the leaked content online. Authorities are digging deeper to trace the original source and find others involved. Digital forensic teams are combing through online records as part of a bigger crackdown on film piracy.

Officials have warned everyone against sharing copyrighted material, pointing out that it can lead to legal trouble. The investigation isn't over yet. More arrests could follow. This case highlights how serious movie piracy is in India and why it matters for the entertainment industry.