Six arrested 'Jana Nayagan' leak tied to Tamil Nadu CM
Six people have been arrested in connection with the leak from the Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan.
The footage made its way onto social media, sparking concerns about piracy.
This movie is expected to be Vijay's last before he steps fully into politics, but its release has already been delayed due to certification issues.
Digital forensics teams comb online records
The arrested group was reportedly sharing the leaked content online. Authorities are digging deeper to trace the original source and find others involved. Digital forensic teams are combing through online records as part of a bigger crackdown on film piracy.
Officials have warned everyone against sharing copyrighted material, pointing out that it can lead to legal trouble. The investigation isn't over yet. More arrests could follow. This case highlights how serious movie piracy is in India and why it matters for the entertainment industry.