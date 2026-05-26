6 killed, 21 injured as bus overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
What's the story
Six people were killed and 21 others injured when a double-decker AC bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Tuesday morning. The double-decker bus was traveling from Delhi to Bihar when it met with an accident near Nibha Kheda village at 5:15am. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver might have dozed off at the wheel, leading to loss of control over the vehicle.
Accident details
Bihar Police sub-inspector among deceased
Eyewitnesses reported that the bus was speeding before it hit a divider and overturned. The impact left several passengers trapped inside and some were thrown out through windows onto a roadside slope below the expressway. Among the deceased were a Bihar Police sub-inspector Ramchandra Ram (59) and a prisoner, Chhatarpal Singh Tomar (59). They were returning from Gurugram after a court appearance when the accident occurred. The other four victims are yet to be identified.
Immediate response
Traffic on expressway disrupted for half an hour
Three police personnel were among those injured in this tragic incident Rescue teams reached the spot soon after the accident and shifted the injured passengers to nearby government hospitals. The critically injured were referred to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow for advanced treatment. The accident disrupted traffic on the expressway for nearly half an hour, causing a long jam.