6 killed, 21 injured as bus overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Accident details

Bihar Police sub-inspector among deceased

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus was speeding before it hit a divider and overturned. The impact left several passengers trapped inside and some were thrown out through windows onto a roadside slope below the expressway. Among the deceased were a Bihar Police sub-inspector Ramchandra Ram (59) and a prisoner, Chhatarpal Singh Tomar (59). They were returning from Gurugram after a court appearance when the accident occurred. The other four victims are yet to be identified.