Six killed as car caught fire in Devapur bus collision
India
A deadly crash near Devapur, Yadgir district, Karnataka, took six lives on Friday, April 17, 2026.
A car heading from Yadgir to Raichur and a private bus traveling from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi collided head-on.
The impact was so severe that the car caught fire, and sadly, everyone inside died before help could reach them.
Firefighters extinguished blaze, investigation underway
Firefighters and police arrived quickly to put out the blaze and clear the road.
The local superintendent of police was on site soon after.
Authorities are now investigating what caused this tragic accident.