Six killed as car caught fire in Devapur bus collision India Apr 17, 2026

A deadly crash near Devapur, Yadgir district, Karnataka, took six lives on Friday, April 17, 2026.

A car heading from Yadgir to Raichur and a private bus traveling from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi collided head-on.

The impact was so severe that the car caught fire, and sadly, everyone inside died before help could reach them.