Six-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Chadalavada, Prakasam district
India
A heartbreaking incident in Chadalavada village, Prakasam district, saw a six-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered while her parents were away for work.
The accused, 25-year-old Ajjam Anand Babu, was reportedly under the influence of ganja when locals caught him and handed him to police.
Prakasam district offers ₹1L housing help
District officials visited the family to offer condolences and announced ₹1 lakh in aid, along with help for permanent housing since they didn't have one.
Authorities are also ramping up efforts to eliminate ganja from the area.
Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act for a swift investigation, while the district administration promised full support to the grieving family.