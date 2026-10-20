Six-year-old girl missing in Alampundi, Villupuram district, since October 12
India
A six-year-old girl from Alampundi village in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district has been missing since the morning of October 12.
Police have launched a huge search, forming seven special teams, checking lakes and forests, scanning CCTV footage, and tracking around 600 mobile phone numbers, but there's still no sign of her.
Probe intensifies, minister N Anand assures
The investigation is in full swing, with police questioning family members, relatives, and villagers for any leads.
Water Resources Department Minister N Anand spoke to the girl's family and assured them of all possible assistance from the government.