Six-year-old killed in Rial Majri pickup overturn, about 25 injured
India
A devastating accident on Wednesday morning near Rial Majri village on the Patiala-Bhadson road took the life of a six-year-old girl and left around 25 people hurt.
The group was traveling in an overloaded pickup truck to Gurdwara Alowal Sahib for a major religious celebration when the vehicle overturned after losing control on a sharp turn.
Dr Balbir Singh reviews hospital arrangements
Locals and police rushed to help, getting the injured to nearby hospitals. Among those hurt was an elderly woman who reportedly lost several fingers in the mishap.
Punjab health minister and Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh visited the hospital to review the medical arrangements.
The accident cast a shadow over what's usually a joyful annual gathering for thousands of devotees.