Hathras victim's family on verge of starvation 6yrs after gangrape-murder
What's the story
The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district in 2020, has said that their lives have been reduced to a "house arrest" due to round-the-clock security. The victim's brother told The Times of India, "There has been no social life over these years. No one has visited us, and no one in the family can go out to earn a livelihood."
Economic distress
Family hopes for rehabilitation, relocation to Noida or Ghaziabad
The family said it is now facing severe financial distress, bordering on starvation.
They are hoping for rehabilitation and relocation to Noida or Ghaziabad to rebuild their lives after the Allahabad High Court ordered their relocation within three months.
The court on Monday rejected the state's proposal to relocate them to Kasganj, Etah, or Aligarh, calling it "no decision in the eyes of law."
Court
'There appears to be unnecessary resistance'
The court observed that the court had earlier directed the state government to consider relocating the victim's family to Ghaziabad or Noida, but the dispensation did not even give due consideration to the request.
Instead, the family was given the option of choosing Kasganj, Etah or Aligarh for rehabilitation.
"There appears to be an unnecessary resistance by the State to a consideration as was ordered by us vide our order dated 26.09.2024, 14.11.2024 and 08.01.2025," observed the bench.
Security issues
Family feels isolated, unsafe
Despite being under CRPF protection, the family said they feel extremely isolated.
The brother said, "It is as if we have been locked inside a jail at home."
"We have security, but whenever we travel for court hearings to Lucknow, Delhi, or elsewhere...we have to arrange and pay for private transportation ourselves. A significant amount of money has gone into the legal process," he said.
The family hopes moving to NCR would help them become self-sufficient and safe.
Future prospects
Brother says job opportunities in NCR would help them
The brother said Noida or Ghaziabad would have better job opportunities and a better future.
He added, "Even if govt provides a job to one family member, others can seek private employment and the children can access better education."
The family recently enrolled their young relatives in a local Kendriya Vidyalaya following a separate court directive.
Emotional bond
Victim died after brutal assault in September 2020
While the family tries to move ahead, a vivid memory of their sister and daughter lays in the courtyard in the form of a tulsi plant.
The brother said, "There is a Tulsi plant in our courtyard that was planted by my sister. It is her last memory in our home."
The 19-year-old Dalit woman died in September 2020 after sustaining severe injuries during an alleged assault by four upper-caste men in Boolgarhi.