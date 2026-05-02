Sixteen students hospitalized in Barmer after drinking school tank water
India
Sixteen students from a government school in Barmer, Rajasthan, were hospitalized on Saturday after drinking water from an open tank at school.
The students, aged five to 14, started feeling sick with vomiting, dizziness, and rashes.
One girl noticed itching first and then more students quickly showed symptoms.
Students now stable, water samples sent
The group (10 girls and six boys) was first treated at a local hospital before being shifted to the district hospital for better care.
Officials confirmed food wasn't the cause since lunch hadn't been served yet.
Thankfully, all the students are now stable.
Authorities have sent water samples for testing to figure out what went wrong and are keeping a close watch on the situation.