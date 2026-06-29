Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary arrested for pushing Ketan Agrawal
India
After the discovery that Ketan Agrawal had been pushed to his death at Pune's Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026, police arrested Siya Goyal, 20, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.
What first looked like a tragic accident turned out to be a planned murder.
Police say the couple saw Agrawal as an obstacle and plotted together for months.
Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged 2,000+ calls
Investigators found that Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged over 2,000 calls in six months and met at a cafe before carrying out their plan.
Just days earlier, Goyal reportedly stole Agrawal's passport during a stop at Khalapur food mall, forcing their pre-wedding Bali trip to be canceled.
Both are now in police custody as the case continues.