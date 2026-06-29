Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary arrested for pushing Ketan Agrawal India Jun 29, 2026

After the discovery that Ketan Agrawal had been pushed to his death at Pune's Lohagad Fort on June 18, 2026, police arrested Siya Goyal, 20, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

What first looked like a tragic accident turned out to be a planned murder.

Police say the couple saw Agrawal as an obstacle and plotted together for months.