Slingshots, langurs, laser pointers: Murmu's UP visit prep

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Uttar Pradesh from March 19, and local officials are getting creative to keep her trip smooth, especially in monkey-heavy Vrindavan. To stop monkeys from causing trouble (think snatching eyeglasses or demanding snacks), they're setting up langur statues and bringing in a team armed with slingshots, sticks, and laser pointers.

Use of live langurs is now prohibited Use of live langurs is now prohibited under wildlife regulations, so now authorities use realistic statues instead.

Authorities are installing langur cutouts intended to deter monkeys. Monkeys typically avoid langurs.

Monkey mischief isn't just a tourist issue Monkey mischief isn't just a tourist issue.

Even Mathura's district magistrate once had his eyeglasses swiped by a monkey and had to trade a drink to get them back.

It's a daily challenge for locals.