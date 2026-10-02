Smit Machchhar's wife thanks India after Mumbai emergency landing
After a recent emergency landing in Mumbai due to smoke in the cockpit, Sonal Machchhar, the wife of flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, shared how much the outpouring of support from across India has meant to her family.
She said, "The prayers and messages for Smit's recovery have given us immense strength during this tough time," and added that seeing people come together nationwide has been a real source of comfort.
Sonal Machchhar grateful for nationwide prayers
Sonal highlighted how the kindness and solidarity shown by people across India truly helped them get through this challenge.
"I'm extremely thankful for all the prayers. I have been following news, I am getting so many messages that people are praying, the whole nation is praying for Smit's recovery," she said, thanking everyone for their heartfelt support.