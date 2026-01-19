Smriti Irani leads gender equity push at Davos 2026
Smriti Irani is taking India's gender equity mission global at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.
As Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity & Equality, she will engage at the WE Lead Lounge (Jan 20-22), marking the WIN Lounge's second edition at Davos 2026.
Why it matters
These events aren't just talk—they bring together big names like the Gates Foundation and Deloitte to tackle issues from economic resilience to workforce prep.
On Jan 21, Irani joins leaders like Nivruti Rai (Invest India) and Sangita Reddy (Apollo) at the WIN Lounge, where sessions will dig into topics young people care about: women in leadership, AI for good, climate action, entrepreneurship, and making sure gender equity moves from ideas to actual impact.