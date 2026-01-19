Smriti Irani leads gender equity push at Davos 2026

Why it matters

These events aren't just talk—they bring together big names like the Gates Foundation and Deloitte to tackle issues from economic resilience to workforce prep.

On Jan 21, Irani joins leaders like Nivruti Rai (Invest India) and Sangita Reddy (Apollo) at the WIN Lounge, where sessions will dig into topics young people care about: women in leadership, AI for good, climate action, entrepreneurship, and making sure gender equity moves from ideas to actual impact.