Snake bite kills 5 tigers including pregnant tigress in Tadoba India Apr 14, 2026

A sad day at Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve: five tigers, including a pregnant tigress and her four unborn cubs, died after a snake bite on October 27, 2012.

The patrol team found the tigress near Wagahi Nallah after being tipped off by safari guide Tulshi Ramteke after the tourists had noticed the animal.

Vets confirmed the estimated time of death was between midnight and 1am.