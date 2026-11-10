Barefoot College founder Sanjit Bunker Roy dies at 81
What's the story
Sanjit Bunker Roy, the founder of Barefoot College and a renowned social activist, died at his home in Tilonia, Rajasthan, on Tuesday morning. He was 81. The news was confirmed by people close to him, who said he passed away peacefully at 6:15am with his wife Aruna Roy and others by his side.
Early life
Early life and career
Born on June 30, 1945, in Burnpur, West Bengal, Roy was educated at Doon School and St Stephen's College in Delhi.
He later moved to Rajasthan to work on water and irrigation issues with local communities.
In 1972, he founded the Social Work and Research Centre (SWRC), which later became Barefoot College.
Community impact
Global impact of Barefoot College
Barefoot College became a global model for community-led development, focusing on education, healthcare, livelihoods, water conservation, and renewable energy.
Its solar electrification project trained rural women as solar engineers to assemble and maintain solar lighting systems.
These "Solar Mamas" would then return to their villages to provide electricity in remote areas.
Global acclaim
Roy received Padma Shri in 1986
Roy's work was recognized internationally, receiving India's Padma Shri in 1986. He was also named among TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2010 for his compassion and grassroots social entrepreneurship.
Tributes poured in after his death, with former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot praising Roy's contributions to rural self-reliance and development.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called him a "visionary social activist" for empowering rural India through self-reliance and sustainable development.