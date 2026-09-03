Somnath Dey arrested in Bengaluru over alleged doctor rape-murder cover-up
India
Somnath Dey, absconding former chief of Panihati Municipality, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly helping cover up the rape and murder of the female doctor whose body was recovered at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College on the morning of August 9, 2024.
Police say Dey rushed the cremation to avoid a second postmortem, which could have revealed more evidence.
Somnath Dey to face Barrackpore court
Dey is the third major suspect caught, joining former MLA Nirmal Ghosh and Sanjeev Mukherjee, who were arrested earlier.
The trio is accused of trying to hide what happened by speeding up the cremation process.
Dey will be brought back to Kolkata and produced in Barrackpore court as police continue their investigation into this high-profile case.