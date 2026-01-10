Somnath Temple's drone show: History meets high-tech in the sky

On January 10, Somnath Temple in Gujarat put on a dazzling drone show as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv.' With Prime Minister Modi attending, large crowds of devotees watched as the night sky became a canvas for the temple's story of resilience and heritage.

What went down? About 3,000 drones lit up the sky for 15 minutes, forming 3D images of Somnath Temple, Lord Shiva, and a shivling.

The event marked two big milestones: 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple and 75 years since its post-Independence rebuild.

Tech behind the magic The show was pulled off by BotLab Dynamics (an IIT Delhi-incubated tech company) using advanced drone-swarm tech.

Their synchronized light display brought Somnath's journey—from ancient attacks to modern revival—alive in a whole new way.