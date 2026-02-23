Son kills father over exam pressure in UP
India
In Lucknow, 21-year-old Akshat Pratap Singh allegedly shot and killed his father, Manvendra Pratap Singh, after an argument about competitive exam pressure.
The incident happened at their Ashiyana home on February 20.
Akshat first told his mother it was suicide before trying to cover up what really happened.
How the shocking case unfolded
Manvendra, who ran a pathology lab, was shot early in the morning.
Akshat then moved and dismembered the body—hiding some parts in a drum at home and dumping others nearby.
After a missing person report was filed, police discovered the remains and questioned Akshat, who confessed to the murder.
He's now in custody as police continue their investigation.