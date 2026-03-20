Son kills father over land dispute, gets life sentence
India
A Bareilly court has sentenced Chhatrapal to life in prison for killing his father during a fight over land last April.
The attack happened with a sickle, and the father sadly died on the way to the hospital.
Judge Tabrez Ahmed delivered the verdict earlier this week.
Mother also testified against son
The turning point in court was when Chhatrapal's own mother identified him as her husband's killer and said she never wanted to see him again, a statement that really sealed his fate.
Along with life imprisonment, Chhatrapal was fined ₹1 lakh.