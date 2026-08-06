Gangster Atiq Ahmed's youngest son killed in road accident 

The group was on their way to see Ali Ahmed, who is currently incarcerated in Jhansi district jail.

Ali was transferred from Naini Central Jail on October 1, 2025.

He has been behind bars since surrendering in an extortion case and is also accused of masterminding the February 2023 murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.