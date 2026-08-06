Gangster Atiq Ahmed's youngest son killed in road accident
What's the story
Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, died in a road accident in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. The incident occurred when Aban and four others were traveling in a Hyundai Creta from Prayagraj to Jhansi to meet his jailed brother, police said. The vehicle crashed into a highway divider, leaving Aban and another occupant dead on the spot. Three others were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Visit details
Aban, 4 others traveling to Jhansi
The group was on their way to see Ali Ahmed, who is currently incarcerated in Jhansi district jail.
Ali was transferred from Naini Central Jail on October 1, 2025.
He has been behind bars since surrendering in an extortion case and is also accused of masterminding the February 2023 murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.
Family tragedy
Family's violent history
The accident comes years after a string of violent incidents involving Ahmed's family.
On April 13, 2023, Aban's brother Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force near Jhansi. He was wanted in connection with Umesh Pal's murder case.
Two days later, Atiq and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants posing as journalists while being escorted for a medical examination in Prayagraj.