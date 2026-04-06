Sonam Wangchuk advocates Ladakh statehood and Sixth Schedule protections India Apr 06, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his work in education and the environment, is standing up for Ladakh's call for statehood and special protections under the Sixth Schedule.

Fresh out of detention as of March 14, he's calling these demands based on democratic rights entailed in the Constitution and completely legitimate, and believes the current deadlock comes from government inflexibility.

Wangchuk thinks open negotiations could help both sides move forward.