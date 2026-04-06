Sonam Wangchuk advocates Ladakh statehood and Sixth Schedule protections
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known for his work in education and the environment, is standing up for Ladakh's call for statehood and special protections under the Sixth Schedule.
Fresh out of detention as of March 14, he's calling these demands based on democratic rights entailed in the Constitution and completely legitimate, and believes the current deadlock comes from government inflexibility.
Wangchuk thinks open negotiations could help both sides move forward.
Sonam Wangchuk open to joining talks
Wangchuk is open to joining talks but hopes other leaders will take charge.
He sees his release as a positive sign for real dialogue but warns that ignoring people's concerns could hurt trust.
He stays hopeful that peaceful discussions will lead to a solution that works for Ladakh and helps India as a whole.