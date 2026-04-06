Sonam Wangchuk, freed, defends Ladakhis in Kargil against 'anti-national' claims
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, just released from jail, spoke at a Kargil gathering and pushed back against claims that Ladakhis are "anti-national."
He called this narrative a "self-goal" and reminded everyone that India should be proud of its border communities, not suspicious of them.
Wangchuk asks police to apologize
Wangchuk addressed police allegations linking him to Pakistan, allegations the court rejected.
He has asked for an official apology, saying, If I was wrong, then I should be in jail or else they should sincerely apologize.
He also called for open talks with the government and urged Ladakhis to stay united in their fight for rights.