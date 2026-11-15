Sonam Wangchuk placed under 60-day house arrest in Leh
Sonam Wangchuk, the climate activist, has been placed under house arrest for 60 days.
Authorities say the move follows protests against the upcoming Ladakh Hill Council elections on December 4.
The order came from Leh officials after a police report and a request from the local police chief.
Wangchuk warns winter polls exclude Ladakhis
Wangchuk has called his house arrest undemocratic, saying it's meant to silence his activism.
He's been vocal about concerns that winter elections could leave many Ladakhis out due to harsh weather and migration.
Officials insist heated polling stations will help, but tensions remain high as this is the first such election since Ladakh became a union territory in 2019.