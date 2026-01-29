Sonam Wangchuk pushes back on 'Arab Spring' claims India Jan 29, 2026

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk says he never threatened to overthrow the government, despite what's been suggested in court.

Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, argued that a video months before his September 2025 detention was edited out of context—Wangchuk was actually calling for peaceful protest and criticizing government inaction, not stirring up violence.

Sibal pointed out that speaking up is a democratic right and said such sentiments do not threaten the security of the State.

