Sonam Wangchuk says government broke promise over hunger strike photos
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk says the government broke its word by releasing photos of him ending his 26-day hunger strike.
He claims leaders JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh promised not to share these images until a joint announcement with opposition leaders and students, but the photos hit the media just minutes after he ended his fast.
Sonam Wangchuk ended fast after assurance
Wangchuk says he only agreed to break his fast after getting this assurance, hoping for an announcement that felt fair and inclusive, not just a win for the ruling party.
Wangchuk explained that he wanted it to be an inclusive event so that it doesn't look like a deal between him and the government, adding that this breach has left him disappointed with leaders across party lines.