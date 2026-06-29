Sonam Wangchuk starts indefinite hunger strike for Ladakh constitutional safeguards
India
Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk has started an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, urging the government to finally act on constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.
He is protesting years of broken promises and wants real dialogue about protecting Ladakh's unique culture and environment.
"I may even die, but even if I die, I will not step back," Wangchuk said, highlighting what's at stake.
Wangchuk urges peaceful protests, parliamentary debate
Wangchuk says previous talks with the Center led nowhere, leaving Ladakhis frustrated and worried about their future.
He is calling for peaceful protests and a proper parliamentary debate to ensure long-term solutions.
His message is clear: leaders need to take responsibility now so future generations don't pay the price.