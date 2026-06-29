Sonam Wangchuk starts indefinite hunger strike for Ladakh constitutional safeguards India Jun 29, 2026

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk has started an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, urging the government to finally act on constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

He is protesting years of broken promises and wants real dialogue about protecting Ladakh's unique culture and environment.

"I may even die, but even if I die, I will not step back," Wangchuk said, highlighting what's at stake.