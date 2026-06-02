Sonam Wangchuk warns hunger strikes over omitted democratic powers pledge
Sonam Wangchuk, well-known environmentalist and member of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), warned that hunger strikes could be part of a broader protest if the government doesn't address Ladakh's political future.
He's upset that key promises, like giving Ladakh its own democratic setup with real legislative, executive, and financial powers, were left out of the draft record of the May 22 talks with the Center.
Ladakh draft omits elected leaders' authority
Wangchuk pointed out that the draft record of the talks skips a crucial clause: letting elected leaders have authority over bureaucrats.
LAB co-chair Chering Dorjay Lakrook refused to sign because of this.
If things don't change, Wangchuk says protests, including hunger strikes, are coming.
Meanwhile, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra insists progress is being made, highlighting plans for a constitutional framework (similar to Article 371) and inviting more feedback from LAB as talks continue.