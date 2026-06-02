Sonam Wangchuk warns hunger strikes over omitted democratic powers pledge India Jun 02, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk, well-known environmentalist and member of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), warned that hunger strikes could be part of a broader protest if the government doesn't address Ladakh's political future.

He's upset that key promises, like giving Ladakh its own democratic setup with real legislative, executive, and financial powers, were left out of the draft record of the May 22 talks with the Center.