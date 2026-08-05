Sonam Wangchuk: wife sought Rahul Gandhi's support, received little help
Sonam Wangchuk, the environmentalist and education activist, shared that his wife reached out to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for support in ending his 26-day hunger strike, but didn't get much help.
He also responded to criticism about ending his fast with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh present, saying he'd actually hoped leaders from both sides and student reps would join.
Wangchuk: Union ministers released photos prematurely
Wangchuk said Union ministers broke their agreement by releasing photos of their late-night meeting before he made any official announcement.
He emphasized that the deal was supposed to keep all images private until he formally broke the news.
Addressing rumors of a secret deal, Wangchuk stressed he's focused on bigger changes in education and the environment, not personal gain, and despite feeling let down by politicians, he's not giving up on these causes.