Sonam Wangchuk's NSA detention case: SC hearing postponed to February 26

Accusations against Wangchuk and court's observations

Wangchuk was picked up in September 2025 after protests in Leh for Ladakh statehood turned violent, leaving four people dead and many injured.

Despite his decades of work for education and the environment, he's accused of inciting unrest.

In court, judges flagged issues with evidence: a three-minute speech was stretched into an eight-minute transcript, and phrases like "overthrow the government" were allegedly attributed to him.

The court has now asked for the production and review of the original videos used for his detention—reminding everyone how crucial accuracy is in today's AI era.