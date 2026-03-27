Sonia Gandhi recovering well, might go home in 1-2 days
India
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 79, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night (March 24, 2026) at around 10:22pm after developing a fever and is now recovering well from a systemic infection.
Doctors say she's stable, comfortable, and might head home in the next day or two.
She's up and walking, eating well
Gandhi's doctors shared that she's up and walking, eating well, and responding positively to antibiotics.
While her bronchial asthma flared up due to Delhi's chilly weather and pollution, her medical team says it's under control and there haven't been any serious issues during her recovery.