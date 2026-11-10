Sonia Gandhi reveals 2011 breast cancer surgery in 'Belonging' memoir
India
Sonia Gandhi is sharing a deeply personal chapter of her life, her 2011 breast cancer surgery, in her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, out November 10.
She writes about how "I felt my spirits sink at first as I walked into the dark and gloomy hospital reception as did Priyanka (her daughter)," and explains why she chose to keep the surgery private at the time.
Sonia Gandhi shares 1st child loss
The book also touches on painful moments, like losing her first child as a baby, and offers a rare look into how her family navigates public life.
Gandhi even talks about her relationship with Prime Minister Modi, describing it as strictly formal.
Through these stories, she hopes readers see the real people behind the headlines.