Sonowal in Busan seeks India top 5 shipbuilders by 2047
India
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal is in South Korea, aiming to give India's shipbuilding industry a serious upgrade.
His big goal? Get India into the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.
In Busan, he interacted with Indian professionals working in Korean shipbuilding to talk about teaming up under something called the VOYAGES framework.
India seeks shipbuilding cooperation South Korea
By working closely with South Korea, India hopes to promote maritime cooperation and shipbuilding collaboration with South Korea.