Sopore students protest alleged teacher harassment, 6 detained under PSA
India
Students in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, hit the streets after accusing a teacher of harassment.
Things got tense quickly. Police detained six people under the Public Safety Act for stone-pelting and vandalism during the protests.
Those detained have been sent to Bhadarwah Jail.
Education Department suspends teacher, investigation launched
The Education Department has suspended the teacher and launched an investigation, promising a report within 15 days.
While a first information report, or FIR, has been filed, no arrests have been made yet.
Meanwhile, police are urging community leaders and parents to help guide young people away from trouble and warn against getting influenced by anti-social elements as they work to restore calm in the area.