Sourav Joshi harassed while driving with family in Haldwani Uttarakhand
India
Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi, who has over four crore followers on YouTube and over one crore followers on Instagram, faced harassment from a group of men while driving with his wife and two brothers in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Thursday.
The men reportedly pulled up beside his car, asked him to roll down his window, and started verbally abusing him and his family.
Joshi files complaint police tracking suspects
After the men sped off, Joshi tried to follow them but instead found their car abandoned with its engine running and belongings inside.
He filed a complaint with local police, who are now using CCTV footage to track down the suspects.