South 24 Parganas locals seize relief from Bapi Haldar office
India
Things got tense in South 24 Parganas, Bengal, when locals stormed TMC MP Bapi Haldar's office, claiming he was keeping flood relief supplies locked up instead of sharing them with affected families.
Protesters grabbed the materials and damaged parts of the building, shouting Jai Shri Ram as frustration boiled over.
Clashes grow between TMC and BJP
Police showed up to calm things down. Luckily, no immediate reports of injuries were available.
On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly roughed up during a visit to Sonarpur.
Another MP, Kalyan Banerjee, said he got hurt at a protest in Hooghly linked to BJP unrest.
All these incidents point to growing clashes between TMC and BJP after the state elections.