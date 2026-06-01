South 24 Parganas locals seize relief from Bapi Haldar office

Clashes grow between TMC and BJP

Police showed up to calm things down. Luckily, no immediate reports of injuries were available.

On Saturday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly roughed up during a visit to Sonarpur.

Another MP, Kalyan Banerjee, said he got hurt at a protest in Hooghly linked to BJP unrest.

All these incidents point to growing clashes between TMC and BJP after the state elections.