South Delhi B&B fire kills 21 including 12 foreign nationals
India
A tragic fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B in South Delhi on June 3, claiming 21 lives, 12 of them foreign nationals, and trapping nearly 50 people.
The blaze started early in the morning.
While rescuers managed to get 49 people out safely, at least five deceased are yet to be identified.
Lavkesh Bajaj arrested after safety violations
The owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, was arrested after the incident; he says the manager is missing and was handling day-to-day operations.
Investigators found the B&B had no fire safety certificate, more rooms than allowed and no fire exits.
Authorities are now digging into what caused the fire and trying to identify some victims as they question staff and check records.