South Delhi B&B fire kills 21, owner licensed under accountant
A deadly fire at Flourish Stay B and B in South Delhi took 21 lives, including foreign nationals.
Turns out, the owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, tried to dodge rules by getting the license for the property under his accountant's name, sidestepping a policy that says B and Bs must be owned by private homeowners.
Flourish Stay owner arrested, FIR registered
Investigators are examining allegations that Flourish Stay was licensed for six rooms and was operating around 26 rooms.
After this tragedy, Delhi's government banned the current B and B policy and promised strict inspections: any place breaking room limits will lose its license.
Bajaj has been arrested and an FIR registered under BNS provisions, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material.