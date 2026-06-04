South Delhi B&B fire kills 21, owner licensed under accountant

Flourish Stay owner arrested, FIR registered

Investigators are examining allegations that Flourish Stay was licensed for six rooms and was operating around 26 rooms.

After this tragedy, Delhi's government banned the current B and B policy and promised strict inspections: any place breaking room limits will lose its license.

Bajaj has been arrested and an FIR registered under BNS provisions, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material.