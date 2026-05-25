South Delhi neighborhoods face heat wave and prolonged water shortages

Private suppliers charge ₹1,500 per trip

With government water tankers mostly missing, people are turning to private suppliers who charge around ₹1,500 per trip, a huge strain for low-income families.

Kids were seen carrying water cans on their shoulders from far-off places just so their families can get by.

The crisis isn't just in one area; places like Sangam Vihar, Madangir, and Khanpur are also hit hard this summer as the heat wave drags on.