South Delhi neighborhoods face heat wave and prolonged water shortages
South Delhi neighborhoods like Dakshinpuri and Devli are facing a tough time right now; temperatures are soaring above 45 degrees Celsius, and many homes have gone weeks without proper water.
Some families only get dirty, smelly water that's not safe to use, making even simple things like bathing or cooking really difficult.
Complaints to officials haven't brought much relief.
Private suppliers charge ₹1,500 per trip
With government water tankers mostly missing, people are turning to private suppliers who charge around ₹1,500 per trip, a huge strain for low-income families.
Kids were seen carrying water cans on their shoulders from far-off places just so their families can get by.
The crisis isn't just in one area; places like Sangam Vihar, Madangir, and Khanpur are also hit hard this summer as the heat wave drags on.