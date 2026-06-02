Southeast Delhi teen dies at AIIMS, locals block CDR Chowk
India
A 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head last week in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, leading to major protests on Tuesday.
Locals and the victim's family blocked CDR Chowk, demanding tougher action against those responsible.
The boy had spent a week on life support before passing away at AIIMS Trauma Center.
Police upgrade charges to murder
Police responded by setting up barricades and upgrading charges from attempted murder to murder.
Three suspects have been arrested, including a 16-year-old accused of firing the shot; one person is still missing.
The victim's family says he was targeted for defending a female friend and is calling for stricter punishment for everyone involved.