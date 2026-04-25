Southern Railway assistant loco pilot alleges sexual assault, files complaint India Apr 25, 2026

A woman assistant loco pilot from Southern Railway says she was sexually assaulted by her chief loco inspector during a training exam last September.

She shared that the incident happened when she was alone, and although the accused later apologized and asked her to move on, she filed a complaint with supporting call recordings.

The railway's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) responded by recommending the inspector be transferred.