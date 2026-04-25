Southern Railway assistant loco pilot alleges sexual assault, files complaint
A woman assistant loco pilot from Southern Railway says she was sexually assaulted by her chief loco inspector during a training exam last September.
She shared that the incident happened when she was alone, and although the accused later apologized and asked her to move on, she filed a complaint with supporting call recordings.
The railway's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) responded by recommending the inspector be transferred.
Pilot seeks action, ICC recommends CCTV
The pilot has appealed for tougher action, saying the ICC's response doesn't match how serious the situation is.
She also pointed out issues with confidentiality in how her case was handled.
To help prevent future harassment, the ICC has recommended better safety measures at work, like installing CCTV cameras, and she wants stronger protections for employees facing similar problems.